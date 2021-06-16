menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Property insolvency

Legal News

The new debt respite scheme—the court’s view (Axnoller Events v Brake)

The new debt respite scheme—the court’s view (Axnoller Events v Brake)
Published on: 16 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The new debt respite scheme—the court’s view (Axnoller Events v Brake)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In one of the first cases since implementation of the Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1311, Judge Paul Matthews considered the impact of the regulations on judgment debts and costs orders made during the lifetime of either a breathing space moratorium or a mental health crisis moratorium, concluding that: i) debts arising from court orders (including interim costs orders and orders for payments on account of costs) are qualifying debts for the purpose of the regulations; ii) that costs payable under a costs order made after the moratorium had commenced were qualifying debts under the regulations and could become moratorium debts by virtue of reg 15, but are not automatically such; iii) that an order that one party meet the other party’s costs creates only a contingent liability of an uncertain amount and therefore was not a qualifying debt until such time as the court orders payment of a specific sum of money; iv) that a moratorium under the regulations for one co-party protected enforcement against each and every other co-party, and v) that the existence of a moratorium under the regulations did not constitute ‘good reason’ to depart from the provisions of CPR 44.2(8) and not order a payment on account of costs. Written by Anusheh Burcher, senior associate (commercial litigation) and Katie Farmer, legal director (insolvency), at Ashfords LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More