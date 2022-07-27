The need to properly establish whether someone is a de facto director (Manolete Partners plc v Dalal)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The assignee of a claim against the former directors of a company obtained judgment for circa 10% of its total claim in circumstances where the court rejected the assertion that three of the four defendants had been de facto directors of the company and rejected the key allegation that the company had made millions of pounds more in sales than was disclosed in the company accounts and had taken that money and used it, inter alia, to purchase properties in the name of the defendants. The judgment, while fact based, is a helpful reminder of what is needed to establish de facto directors and the danger of asking the court to confirm the findings of a third party without sufficient corroborative evidence. Written by Matthew Weaver QC at Radcliffe Chambers.