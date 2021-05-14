menu-search
The need for accurate plans and interpretation of planning conditions (Choiceplace Properties v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Published on: 14 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This was an unsuccessful challenge to a planning inspector’s decision to reject an appeal relating to a building where an error in the drawings showed the building’s height as lower than adjacent buildings. The error was in the height of the adjacent buildings and so not on the building the subject of the planning permission. Nevertheless this was held to be a material error. Written by Mark Westmoreland Smith, barrister at Francis Taylor Building. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

