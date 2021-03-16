Sign-in Help
The meaning of deliberate concealment under section 32 of the Limitation Act 1980 (Canada Square v Potter)

Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has clarified the meaning of ‘deliberate concealment’ under section 32 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980). LA 1980, s 32(1)(b) extends the limitation period where a fact has been ‘deliberately concealed’. LA 1980, s 32(2) provides that a ‘deliberate’ breach of duty which is unlikely to be discovered ‘for some time’ amounts to such a deliberate concealment. What has not been clear up until now, however, is exactly what the terms ‘deliberate’, and ‘a breach of duty’ mean under LA 1980. In its recent decision, the Court of Appeal has clarified both points. It held that the word ‘deliberate’ can mean ‘reckless’, and that ‘a breach of duty’ can include ‘any legal wrongdoing’, it does not have to equate to a specific contractual, tortious or fiduciary duty. This decision will mean the evidential burden for claimants seeking to rely on ‘deliberate concealment’ under LA 1980 is much reduced. Written by Harriet Campbell, professional support lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

