Article summary

Public Law analysis: For obvious reasons, in recent weeks contracts with Gazprom Energy, a UK subsidiary of the state-owned Russian company, have been a hot topic of discussion among political bodies and media outlets. These contracts supply either gas or both gas and electricity to a number of public sector organisations including local authorities, hospital trusts and schools. The big question for these public sector bodies has been whether they can legally cancel their contracts with Gazprom (and indeed whether they should morally) and, going forward, if they can remove a particular supplier from future competitions. Jasmine Shokar of Browne Jacobson LLP considers the main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts. or to read the full analysis.