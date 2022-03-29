LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Procurement procedure

Legal News

The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts

Article summary

Public Law analysis: For obvious reasons, in recent weeks contracts with Gazprom Energy, a UK subsidiary of the state-owned Russian company, have been a hot topic of discussion among political bodies and media outlets. These contracts supply either gas or both gas and electricity to a number of public sector organisations including local authorities, hospital trusts and schools. The big question for these public sector bodies has been whether they can legally cancel their contracts with Gazprom (and indeed whether they should morally) and, going forward, if they can remove a particular supplier from future competitions. Jasmine Shokar of Browne Jacobson LLP considers the main legal and ethical issues with cancelling procurement contracts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More