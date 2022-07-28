LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Healthcare / Regulation of healthcare providers

Legal News

The long view for Integrated Care Boards

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The long view for Integrated Care Boards
  • How can we promote stronger integration at Place level?
  • How do we embed the use of data into our culture?
  • How do we build a sustainable workforce?
  • How do we tackle health inequalities?
  • How do we achieve sustainability targets?
  • Conclusions

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) were established on 1 July 2022 taking over the functions of former Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs). Here, we look forward to what happens next as we enter a transitional period offering an opportunity for the benefits of system working to be explored, and creases ironed out. What are some of the key questions for ICBs to consider during this time? Esther Venning of Hill Dickinson LLP examines these questions below. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More