The (Long) COVID-19 Inquiry—the challenge of complying with Article 2 in timing the COVID-19 Inquiry

Published on: 11 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Article 2 ECHR and the duty to investigate promptly
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The UK COVID-19 Inquiry has published its long-awaited draft terms of reference, and a consultation on those proposed terms. The final terms of reference are of considerable importance to those taking an interest in the inquiry. In this article, Stephen Parkinson and Rory O'Donovan of Kingsley Napley LLP consider the COVID-19 Inquiry as a vehicle through which the UK discharges its Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) obligations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

