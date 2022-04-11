The (Long) COVID-19 Inquiry—the challenge of complying with Article 2 in timing the COVID-19 Inquiry

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The UK COVID-19 Inquiry has published its long-awaited draft terms of reference, and a consultation on those proposed terms. The final terms of reference are of considerable importance to those taking an interest in the inquiry. In this article, Stephen Parkinson and Rory O'Donovan of Kingsley Napley LLP consider the COVID-19 Inquiry as a vehicle through which the UK discharges its Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) obligations. or to read the full analysis.