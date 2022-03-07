The long-anticipated rise in insolvencies—but is the peak yet to come?

Article summary

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: Recently published figures showed that, during the three months to January 2022, there were 4,725 company insolvencies in England and Wales—the highest of any three-month period since the start of 2019; we look at the implications for R&I lawyers. Written by Katherine Campbell, counsel and head of real estate disputes, and Patrick Schumann, counsel at Reed Smith LLP. or to read the full analysis.