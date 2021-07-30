menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Insurance in construction / Latent defects insurance

Legal News

The limits of disclosure under the pilot—what you won’t get even if you ask (Curtiss v Zurich Insurance plc)

Published on: 30 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The limits of disclosure under the pilot—what you won’t get even if you ask (Curtiss v Zurich Insurance plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: After an extensive contested case management conference (CMC) at which the claimants sought wide-ranging disclosure to support a claim against an insurer in which there is a claim for exemplary damages, the judge retired to give judgment on the question of Issues for Disclosure for a fair determination at trial. The judge reviewed the authorities and considered the test to be applied when ordering disclosure under the Disclosure Pilot in Practice Direction 51U, and then applied it by analysing each of the items the claimant had argued were Issues for Disclosure. The judge ordered a much more limited level and type of disclosure than the claimants had sought. Written by James Davison, barrister, 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More