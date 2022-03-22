LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The letter versus the spirit—the pitfalls of resolution interpretation

Published on: 22 March 2022
  • The ShareAction-HSBC dispute
  • The Ghost of Resolutions Passed
  • That’s the spirit
  • The saga continues

Market Tracker analysis: The recent dispute between responsible investment charity ShareAction and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) over the ‘spirit’ of a climate change resolution has highlighted the importance of shareholder engagement and, more specifically, the need to ensure that both management and shareholders are on the same page with regards to not only what resolutions state, but also the intent that lies behind them. As the 2022 AGM season begins in earnest, this is something that companies and investors alike will need to keep in mind, especially given that ESG resolutions are expected to be a hot topic this year. Shareholders are unlikely to look kindly on companies that—deliberately or not—interpret resolution wording to the ‘letter’, to the detriment of a resolution’s spirit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

