LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Highlights and horizon scanning / Horizon scanning

Legal News

The Law Commissions publish joint Automated Vehicles report

Published on: 09 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Law Commissions publish joint Automated Vehicles report
  • What is the background to the report?
  • What are the key recommendations?
  • What does that mean for the sector?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 26 January 2022, the Law Commission published a joint report with the Scottish Law Commission with recommendations for legal reform to enable the safe introduction of autonomous vehicles. The proposals reveal a shift from the human driver as the principle focus of accountability for road safety, towards new systems of safety assurance suitable for automated vehicles with new legal actors taking liability and oversight in respect of ‘self-driving’ vehicles. Lucy McCormick of Henderson Chambers (a co-author of the Bar Council’s most recent response to the consultation) considers the report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents