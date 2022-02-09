The Law Commissions publish joint Automated Vehicles report

Article summary

TMT analysis: On 26 January 2022, the Law Commission published a joint report with the Scottish Law Commission with recommendations for legal reform to enable the safe introduction of autonomous vehicles. The proposals reveal a shift from the human driver as the principle focus of accountability for road safety, towards new systems of safety assurance suitable for automated vehicles with new legal actors taking liability and oversight in respect of ‘self-driving’ vehicles. Lucy McCormick of Henderson Chambers (a co-author of the Bar Council’s most recent response to the consultation) considers the report. or to read the full analysis.