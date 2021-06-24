menu-search
Legal News

The Law Commission’s consultation on expanding corporate criminal liability—introduction and observations

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • What is the background to this consultation?
  • Has the government looked at this before?
  • How has corporate criminal liability developed in recent years?
  • Broadly, what is the consultation aimed at achieving? How does it aim to address existing concerns?
  • When will it be completed?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In the second article in our series considering the Law Commission’s proposed improvements to the law relating to corporate criminal liability, Christopher Gribbin, associate at Mishcon de Reya, provides an introduction to the background to and overarching comments on the Law Commission’s consultation paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

