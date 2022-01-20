LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The latest in negotiating enterprise cloud projects

Published on: 20 January 2022
  • The latest in negotiating enterprise cloud projects
  • Types of enterprise cloud solutions
  • Structural challenges to negotiation
  • Variations to services, service levels and contract terms
  • Variation to services
  • Variation to service levels
  • Variation to contract terms
  • Suspension rights
  • Termination rights
  • Remedies and sanctions
TMT analysis: Kit Burden, partner at DLA Piper, discusses enterprise cloud (ie business-oriented cloud solutions), the practical issues to consider when negotiating contracts associated with enterprise cloud solutions, in particular variations, service levels and terms, suspension and termination rights, remedies and sanctions, and potential conflicts of laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

