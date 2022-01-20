- The latest in negotiating enterprise cloud projects
- Types of enterprise cloud solutions
- Structural challenges to negotiation
- Variations to services, service levels and contract terms
- Variation to services
- Variation to service levels
- Variation to contract terms
- Suspension rights
- Termination rights
- Remedies and sanctions
More...
- Typical problematic provisions
- Emerging market practice and what may you therefore wish to consider in negotiations
- Conflicts of laws
Less...
Article summary
TMT analysis: Kit Burden, partner at DLA Piper, discusses enterprise cloud (ie business-oriented cloud solutions), the practical issues to consider when negotiating contracts associated with enterprise cloud solutions, in particular variations, service levels and terms, suspension and termination rights, remedies and sanctions, and potential conflicts of laws.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.