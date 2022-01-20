LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Electronic Communications / Electronic Communications

Legal News

The latest decision on LTA 1954 telecoms rent valuation (EE v Morriss)

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The latest decision on LTA 1954 telecoms rent valuation (EE v Morriss)
  • What are the practical implications of this case:
  • Commentary:
  • What was the background:
  • What did the court decide?
  • Rolling Break Clause
  • Contractual Compensation
  • Access
  • Valuation/Rent Payable
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Judge Rodger QC, in EE Ltd and Hutchinson 3G Ltd v Morriss and others gave further guidance on the correct approach under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) regarding rent valuation and the wider importance for telecommunications operators and site providers. The court determined that the rent payable under the new tenancy should be £3,500 per annum. This reflected the significantly greater than average management time, inconvenience, and potential for interference, which were a feature of this particular site. It also included an annualised contribution toward the site provider's costs. It is because of the importance of how rent is valued, the matter came before Judge Rodger QC, the Deputy President of the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chambers), sitting as a judge of the County Court. Written by Katherine Traynor, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

1 Precedents
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

7 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents