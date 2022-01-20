The latest decision on LTA 1954 telecoms rent valuation (EE v Morriss)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Judge Rodger QC, in EE Ltd and Hutchinson 3G Ltd v Morriss and others gave further guidance on the correct approach under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) regarding rent valuation and the wider importance for telecommunications operators and site providers. The court determined that the rent payable under the new tenancy should be £3,500 per annum. This reflected the significantly greater than average management time, inconvenience, and potential for interference, which were a feature of this particular site. It also included an annualised contribution toward the site provider's costs. It is because of the importance of how rent is valued, the matter came before Judge Rodger QC, the Deputy President of the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chambers), sitting as a judge of the County Court. Written by Katherine Traynor, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or to read the full analysis.