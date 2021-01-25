- The latest amendments to the Criminal Procedure Rules by the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- What are the key changes to CrimPR from this amendment?
- Obligation to treat others with politeness and respect (Rule 5)
- Effective participation and intermediaries (Rules 6 and 9)
- Related family proceedings (Rule 6)
- Requirement to collect defendant’s nationality (Rule 6)
- Applications for disclosure orders—identification of respondents (Rule 27)
- Why are these changes required?
- What other changes to practice does this amendment herald?
- Electronic documents for the Court of Appeal (Rules 20–25)
- Rules to supplement the Extradition (Provisional Arrest) Act 2020 (Rule 29)
- References to sentencing legislation (Rules 7, 12–18)
- Amendments connected with the withdrawal of the UK from the EU (Rule 3)
- Reopening a case in the magistrates’ court (Rule 26)
- When will they come into force?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: Hannah Williams, barrister at 3 Temple Gardens, discusses the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021, including the key changes made to the Criminal Procedure Rules 2020 (CrimPR) and why these changes are required.
