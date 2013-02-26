Sign-in Help
The Late Payment of Commercial Debts Regulations 2013

Published on: 26 February 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
The Late Payment of Commercial Debts Regulations 2013 come into force on 16 March 2013. Their introduction is to effect implementation of Directive 2011/7/EU. The changes introduce maximum periods for product conformity confirmation before the payment period commences and maximum payment periods for which statutory interest is to run, as well as compensation rights for reasonable costs to the supplier of recovering a debt if that amount exceeds fixed sums. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

