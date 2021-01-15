Sign-in Help
The last English court ruling on EU design rights (Rothy’s Inc v Giesswein Walkwaren AG)

Published on: 15 January 2021
Article summary

IP analysis: The last English court ruling on EU design rights was handed down in December after a remote hearing in the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC). The case concerned a spat between Californian (Rothy’s) and Austrian (Giesswein) shoe companies over designs of ladies knitted flat shoes. Rothy’s alleged that Giesswein’s Pointy Flat shoes infringed its EU registered and unregistered designs for knitted flat shoes. Giesswein sought to invalidate the designs. Rothy’s was successful in its infringement claim in relation to the registered design right, but not in respect of the unregistered design right. The IPEC ruled that both the registered and unregistered designs were valid. Written by Andrew Bravin, senior associate at Sheridans. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

