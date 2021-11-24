LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Appeal and judicial review / Judicial review in criminal proceedings

Legal News

The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review

Published on: 24 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review
  • Suspended quashing orders
  • Prospective-only quashing orders
  • Statutory presumption in favour of suspended and prospective-only quashing orders
  • Ouster of Cart JR
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Attempts to narrow the scope of judicial review have long been on the Conservative Party’s political agenda. Following the Independent Review of Administrative Law (IRAL) and the subsequent government consultation on reform of judicial review, the then Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, introduced the Judicial Review and Courts Bill (the Bill) to the House of Commons on 21 July 2021. The Bill is making its way through Parliament and is currently at the committee stage. The proposed reforms are, at first sight, milder than had been feared. Nevertheless, the Bill proposes to make significant amendments to the remedies available in judicial review proceedings and to also limit the court’s jurisdiction. Charlie Roe and Nick Wrightson of Kingsley Napley LLP consider the proposed amendments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

