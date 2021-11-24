The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Attempts to narrow the scope of judicial review have long been on the Conservative Party's political agenda. Following the Independent Review of Administrative Law (IRAL) and the subsequent government consultation on reform of judicial review, the then Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland, introduced the Judicial Review and Courts Bill (the Bill) to the House of Commons on 21 July 2021. The Bill is making its way through Parliament and is currently at the committee stage. The proposed reforms are, at first sight, milder than had been feared. Nevertheless, the Bill proposes to make significant amendments to the remedies available in judicial review proceedings and to also limit the court's jurisdiction. Charlie Roe and Nick Wrightson of Kingsley Napley LLP consider the proposed amendments.