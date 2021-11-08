LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
EFTA Court opines on prospectus requirement for bonds promoted online (ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Banking & Finance analysis: The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Court provided an Advisory Opinion to the Appeals Board of the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority on the interpretation of the EU Prospectus Regulation, (OJ L 168, 30.6.2017, p 12) and held that the bonds published and promoted online in this case are deemed to be publicly offered, so are not able to benefit from the carve-out under the EU Prospectus Regulation for issuances that are addressed to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons per EEA state other than qualified investors. The judgment contained in the court’s Advisory Opinion provides direction for (1) determining what constitutes an ‘offer of securities to the public’ under Article 2(d) of the EU Prospectus Regulation where there is a promotion of bonds online; and (2) navigation of the requirements and limitations of the exemption to the requirement to publish a prospectus, under Article 1(4)(b) of the EU Prospectus Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

