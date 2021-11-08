The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: As judicial regimes go, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal is still in its infancy. This case is concerned with a discrete issue arising from the Third Direction case which came to be known as ‘the IPCO issue’. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) focused on the mechanisms that it should use when it seeks statutory assistance from the Investigatory Powers Commissioner (IPC) under section 232(1) of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (IPA 2016). The IPT declined to give general guidance on the IPCO issue in order to maintain its independence and procedural fairness. It did, however, give guidance on how a respondent to such a request can still assert Legal Professional Privilege (LLP). Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex Court—Chambers of Ian Mayes QC. or to read the full analysis.