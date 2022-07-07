The Investigatory Powers Act 2016—still incompatible with European jurisprudence (R (on the application of National Council for Civil Liberties (Liberty)) v Secretary of State for the Home Department and another)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Administrative Court considers the third stage of Liberty’s challenge of the compatibility of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (IPA 2016) with EU case law. The court considered a number of elements of IPA 2016 and found only one to be incompatible. In particular, highlighting that it is the purpose for which any agency seeks data rather than the type of agency itself that needs to be examined when examining IPA 2016. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex CourtThe Chambers of Ian Mayes QC. or to read the full analysis.