The Investigatory Powers Act 2016—still incompatible with European jurisprudence (R (on the application of National Council for Civil Liberties (Liberty)) v Secretary of State for the Home Department and another)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Investigatory Powers Act 2016—still incompatible with European jurisprudence (R (on the application of National Council for Civil Liberties (Liberty)) v Secretary of State for the Home Department and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Notification to persons whose data has been accessed
  • Retention of data within the EU/UK
  • Do Parts 3 and 4 meet EU law requirements in relation to automated processing of data?
  • Do Parts 3 and 4 meet the requirement outside national security for prior independent authorisation?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Administrative Court considers the third stage of Liberty’s challenge of the compatibility of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (IPA 2016) with EU case law. The court considered a number of elements of IPA 2016 and found only one to be incompatible. In particular, highlighting that it is the purpose for which any agency seeks data rather than the type of agency itself that needs to be examined when examining IPA 2016. Written by Adam Richardson, barrister at 1 Essex CourtThe Chambers of Ian Mayes QC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

