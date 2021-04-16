The iniquity defence in claims for misuse of private information (Brake v Guy)

Article summary

The High Court held that the public interest (or 'iniquity') defence, as recognised in 'traditional' breach of confidence claims, is available in claims for misuse of private information and claims for breach of confidence even where the information was unlawfully received by the defendants. The court held that the same facts being proved will potentially serve as a defence in both kinds of claim. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP.