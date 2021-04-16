Sign-in Help
The iniquity defence in claims for misuse of private information (Brake v Guy)

Published on: 16 April 2021
Information Law analysis: The High Court held that the public interest (or ‘iniquity’) defence, as recognised in ‘traditional’ breach of confidence claims, is available in claims for misuse of private information and claims for breach of confidence even where the information was unlawfully received by the defendants. The court held that the same facts being proved will potentially serve as a defence in both kinds of claim. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

