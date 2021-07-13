menu-search
Legal News

The influence of Coroners—what impact do prevention of future deaths reports have in practice?

Published on: 13 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are Prevention of Future Deaths reports and when can they be made by Coroners?
  • Do Coroners regularly make PFD reports?
  • What practical steps should recipients of PFD reports take?
  • What impact do PFD ​reports have?
  • Should Coroners have more powers to compel change?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Sunyana Sharma, barrister at 3PB, discusses Prevention of Future Deaths reports, what they are, when they can be made and their impact, and considers whether coroners should be given more power to compel change.

