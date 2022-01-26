LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights

Published on: 26 January 2022
Public Law analysis: Do the Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights have anything in common? Relatively little, says Nicola Barker, Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, in this research, funded by a British Academy mid-career fellowship. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

