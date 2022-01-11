LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

The importance of pleadings in civil litigation (Charles Russell Speechlys LLP v Beneficial House (Birmingham) Regeneration LLP)

Published on: 11 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In allowing the defendant’s appeal, the appeal court found that the judge below had erred in allowing the claimant to run an alternative, unpleaded case that liability for its legal fees arose by reason of an implied retainer/quantum meruit. The defendant, who was acting through a litigant in person, had objected to the alternative case being run in oral openings when it was first raised. However, the judge did not decide the pleading point before evidence was heard, only deciding the case on that basis after closing submissions when the alternative case was advanced. In finding that this created procedural unfairness, the appeal court found that the judge below should have put the claimant to the election of applying to amend or accepting that the alternative case was not properly before the court. It was remitted for re-trial with a view to an application to amend being determined. Written by Oliver Hilton, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, Lincoln’s Inn. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

