The importance of fair presentation of the risk (Ristorante Ltd v Zurich Insurance)

Published on: 28 September 2021
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: This case serves to remind insurers that carefully worded questions must be asked of policyholders. Although policyholders are under a duty to present fairly all material information which would affect the judgment of the prudent insurer and not to materially misrepresent any circumstances that would affect whether an insurer accepts risks, insurers can waive their right to relevant information by asking specific questions. The claimant argued, and the court agreed, that (i) there was no unfair presentation of the risk as the defendant insurer’s specific question was not clear and wide enough as to require disclosure relating to insolvencies of the claimant’s directors’ other companies; and (ii) the specific wording constituted a waiver of its entitlement to any further information about insolvencies. Written by Louise Kelso, partner at Brodies LLP and Stephanie Barratt, senior solicitor. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

