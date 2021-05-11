menu-search
The importance of contractual certainty in security documents (Re Arboretum Devon)

Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: In Re Arboretum Devon, the court examined the meaning of ‘validity’ in a provision in an intercreditor agreement under which the creditors agreed not to challenge the validity or enforceability of one another’s security. Written by Diane Roberts, partner, and Karan Khushal, trainee, at Reed Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

