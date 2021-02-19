Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Social housing / Property regulation

Legal News

The impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants

The impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants
  • Where are we with the draft Building Safety Bill?
  • When is it likely to be introduced into Parliament/come into force?
  • What does the Bill provide?
  • What will be the impact of the Building Safety Bill on landlords and tenants?
  • How does it interact with the Fire Safety Bill?​

Article summary

Property analysis: Andrew Brookes, partner at Anthony Gold solicitors LLP, discusses the impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More