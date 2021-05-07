menu-search
The impact of COVID-19 and returning to work on mental health

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is mental health?
  • Cause of the increase in mental health issues in the workplace during COVID-19
  • Employer’s legal obligations in respect of employees’ mental health
  • Employer’s duty from a health and safety perspective
  • Disability discrimination issues
  • Preventing risks from a discrimination and health and safety perspective
  • Dealing with mental health issues that employers have not been able to prevent
  • Supporting the return to the workplace
  • Further information

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the third in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Richard Brown, Partner at CMS (London) and Jacqueline Rédarès, Senior Associate at CMS (Edinburgh), consider what employers should be doing to prevent and support mental health issues during this uncertain time. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

