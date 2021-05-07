The impact of COVID-19 and returning to work on mental health

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the third in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Richard Brown, Partner at CMS (London) and Jacqueline Rédarès, Senior Associate at CMS (Edinburgh), consider what employers should be doing to prevent and support mental health issues during this uncertain time. or to read the full analysis.