The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In December 2020, the Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) reported that the level of interference of coronavirus (COVID-19) with human rights was, for most people, ‘the greatest they will have experienced in a lifetime’. The impact of the pandemic on human rights has been worse for certain people in society. People with poor mental health are at higher risk of human rights abuses, and coronavirus infection and death. Evidence is now emerging that mental health and human rights have been neglected during the pandemic. In April 2021, the European Commissioner for Human Rights said there is an urgent need to focus on human rights, and reform mental health services and support. In this insight, Judith Laing, parliamentary academic fellow at the House of Commons Library, considers evidence of the impact of the pandemic on mental health and human rights, and how international organisations have responded. or to read the full analysis.