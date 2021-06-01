menu-search
The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on mental health and human rights

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • International human rights obligations
  • Updated guidance on human rights during the pandemic
  • Coronavirus and the effect on mental health in the UK
  • Hospitals and care homes
  • Do not resuscitate orders
  • Mental health services
  • The government response
  • Further reading

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In December 2020, the Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) reported that the level of interference of coronavirus (COVID-19) with human rights was, for most people, ‘the greatest they will have experienced in a lifetime’. The impact of the pandemic on human rights has been worse for certain people in society. People with poor mental health are at higher risk of human rights abuses, and coronavirus infection and death. Evidence is now emerging that mental health and human rights have been neglected during the pandemic. In April 2021, the European Commissioner for Human Rights said there is an urgent need to focus on human rights, and reform mental health services and support. In this insight, Judith Laing, parliamentary academic fellow at the House of Commons Library, considers evidence of the impact of the pandemic on mental health and human rights, and how international organisations have responded. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

