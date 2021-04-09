- The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a solicitor’s perspective
- What do you consider to have been the most significant challenges and opportunities for dispute resolution practitioners in England & Wales arising out of the pandemic?
- Which changes to civil litigation process and procedure in England & Wales arising from the pandemic do you think are likely to stay with us once the crisis is over, and which are like to be removed post-pandemic/require refining in order to be effective?
- Is there anything that you thought would change as a result of the pandemic but has in fact remained unaffected?
- Are there any anticipated further changes to civil litigation process and procedure in England & Wales on the horizon arising directly or indirectly from the pandemic?
- What do you consider to the be the ‘hot topics’ in terms of how the pandemic will affect (directly or indirectly) particular causes of action and/or litigation funding?
- How has your own personal practice been impacted, and how are you preparing your practice for the ongoing implications of the pandemic?
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: In the second piece in this series of coronavirus (COVID-19) retrospectives, Phil Roberts, partner at Clarke Willmott, provides a solicitor’s perspective on the impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England and Wales.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.