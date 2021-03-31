The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on civil litigation in England & Wales one year on—a barrister’s perspective

What do you consider to have been the most significant challenges and opportunities for dispute resolution practitioners in England & Wales arising out of the pandemic? Challenges: Initially, a significant challenge was the inability of courts to deal with cases without in-person hearings. However, the civil justice system has now adapted well to remote hearings, even remote trials, and the reduction in in-person hearings is no longer a barrier to justice in most cases. Of greater significance has been the abrogation of fundamental legal rights by the prohibition on most forms of possession orders from being made, on forfeiture of commercial leases, and on winding up insolvent companies among other things. This poses real difficulties for the enforcement of legal rights (even in ordinary money cases) and thereby threatens the rule of law, which is always a threat to those who practice in the field of law. Opportunities: The effective adaptation by the court system and legal profession more generally to remote working is likely to allow for more efficient delivery of legal services. No longer need one live in or even near London (or even the UK) in order to regularly appear in courts and service clients there. This in itself presents both challenges to established operators with large central London property overheads and opportunities to nimble competitors who may realise that such property overheads may no longer be necessary and may be able significantly to undercut more traditional practices (and individuals may find themselves able to obtain a better standard of living with lower fees without having to endure London residential property costs).

Which changes to civil litigation process and procedure in England & Wales arising from the pandemic do you think are likely to stay with us once the crisis is over, and which are like to be removed post-pandemic/require refining in order to be effective? A far greater use of remote hearings permanently is almost inevitable: they can vastly increase efficiency, not only by reducing travel costs, but also by allowing work other than that directly relating to the hearing itself to be done up to the very minute that the hearing starts and resume the very minute that the hearing ends. However, in the short term at least, many more complex hearings are likely to return to physical courtrooms.

Is there anything that you thought would change as a result of the pandemic but has in fact remained unaffected? I had anticipated a greater effect on overall workload for the duration of the pandemic. While there was an initial sharp falling-off, my own practice (chancery and commercial) is now as busy as ever it was.

Are there any anticipated further changes to civil litigation process and procedure in England & Wales on the horizon arising directly or indirectly from the pandemic? I suspect that there will be a time in the foreseeable future, quite possibly within ten years, when the state will no longer tolerate paying large quantities of money to maintain physical buildings when an almost as good service could be delivered entirely virtually, and that there will no longer be court buildings, at least for non-jury work. The more that video conferencing technology improves (holographic video conferencing? VR conferencing? Both are a real prospect within the next decade or two), the greater the likelihood that this will occur.

What do you consider to the be the ‘hot topics’ in terms of how the pandemic will affect (directly or indirectly) particular causes of action and/or litigation funding? The most pressing and immediate concern is when full enforcement of property rights and debts can resume unhindered. There is likely to be a very large amount of pent-up demand for enforcement action which will have a significant effect on court capacity once this activity be allowed to recommence. As to litigation funding, hopefully proper enforcement will be permitted to resume long before litigation funders start to wonder whether there will ever be a realistic prospect of a return on their investment if there be no practical way of enforcing a judgment against many types of assets.

How has your own personal practice been impacted, and how are you preparing your practice for the ongoing implications of the pandemic? Aside from working entirely from home and electronically since March 2020, including client conferences, delivering advocacy training to pupils and junior practitioners, freezing order applications, various other interim hearings and several trials, one involving cross-examination on questions of honesty and credibility, and aside from no longer dealing for the time being with cases involving commercial leasehold forfeiture, my practice has changed less than one might have predicted and I am still working on cases that are essentially very similar to those on which I was working just over a year ago. In terms of preparation, I have been steadily improving my audio-visual setup at home for virtual hearings and conferences (before the pandemic, I did not even own a webcam), and anticipate continuing to refine and improve this aspect of my practice, as good presentation of this sort is important for effective advocacy.