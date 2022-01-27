The immovables rule vs modified universalism (Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Bedzhamov) v Bedzamov)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Two principal questions were in play in this appeal—(i) should live evidence have been heard on whether fraud underpinned a Russian bankruptcy prior to recognition being granted or refused; and, (ii) if the bankruptcy was recognised, could the court assist the foreign trustee in realising a property located in this jurisdiction, whether by appointment of a receiver or otherwise. The Court of Appeal held ‘yes’ to the former question and, by a majority, ‘no’ to the latter. The court’s decision on the latter issue is rooted in the so-called ‘immovables rule’, namely, the rule that rights over immovable property would be governed by the lex situs of the property. The decision will have far-reaching consequences in cross-border cases where the UNCITRAL Model Law does not apply and common law recognition is sought. Written by Rowena Page, barrister at Maitland Chambers. or to read the full analysis.