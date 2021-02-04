Sign-in Help
Legal News

The Home Office’s pre-charge bail consultation—scrutinising the government’s response

Published on: 04 February 2021
Corporate Crime analysis: Nick Brett, partner at Brett Wilson, discusses the Home Office’s consultation on pre-charge bail and the government’s response. He concludes that the proposals do not represent a complete reversal of the changes brought about in 2017 but do reflect concerns that the current regime adds unnecessary bureaucracy and may have led to longer investigations, wasted court time and the undermining of victim confidence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

