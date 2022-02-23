The High Court rejects jurisdictional challenge, citing the Lugano Convention (Kwok v UBS)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: On 9 February 2022, the High Court handed down judgment in Kwok and others v UBS, London Branch, in relation to UBS’s jurisdictional challenge under the 2007 Lugano Convention (the Lugano Convention). Applying Articles 5(3) and 5(5) of the Lugano Convention, Mr Justice Cockerill held that the English Court had jurisdiction over the claim because the harm occurred in London and arose out of the operations of UBS’s London branch, notwithstanding the fact that UBS is domiciled in Switzerland and the negligent misstatements that are the subject of the claim occurred in Hong Kong. The judgment provides helpful clarifications as to the application of Articles 5(3) and 5(5) of the Lugano Convention which are in the same terms as those in the Regulation (EU) 1215/2012, Brussels I (recast). These instruments still apply to cases between parties in the UK and in the EFTA and EU states respectively, if commenced before the end of the transition period under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement. Written by Elizabeth Williams, partner (Litigation & Arbitration) and James Voos, supervising associate (Litigation & Arbitration) at Simmons & Simmons LLP. or to read the full analysis.