LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Employers and automatic enrolment / Auto-enrolment

Legal News

The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice (Davey West Ltd v TPR)

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice (Davey West Ltd v TPR)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In Davey West Ltd v TPR, the First-tier Tribunal considered an appeal against an escalating penalty notice issued by the Pensions Regulator (TPR) after continued non-payment of contributions by an employer. The employer argued long-standing difficulties communicating with its pension provider and that it had not received notices from TPR. The tribunal found that there was no reasonable excuse for the compliance failure: the employer had sufficient time to remedy its communication problems with the provider. The tribunal also highlighted the statutory presumption that communications are deemed delivered once sent. This case demonstrates that employers should put in place measures to ensure they promptly receive regulatory notices, even during periods of office closure; something which the tribunal expects of ‘any responsible employer’. The tribunal noted that TPR is tasked with ensuring employers comply with their auto-enrolment duties and penalty fines reflect the importance of this and ‘the seriousness with which a failure to do so will be viewed’. Therefore, there is a high bar to challenging such a penalty. Written by Jessica Kerslake, partner at Allen & Overy LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As