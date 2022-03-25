The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice (Davey West Ltd v TPR)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In Davey West Ltd v TPR, the First-tier Tribunal considered an appeal against an escalating penalty notice issued by the Pensions Regulator (TPR) after continued non-payment of contributions by an employer. The employer argued long-standing difficulties communicating with its pension provider and that it had not received notices from TPR. The tribunal found that there was no reasonable excuse for the compliance failure: the employer had sufficient time to remedy its communication problems with the provider. The tribunal also highlighted the statutory presumption that communications are deemed delivered once sent. This case demonstrates that employers should put in place measures to ensure they promptly receive regulatory notices, even during periods of office closure; something which the tribunal expects of ‘any responsible employer’. The tribunal noted that TPR is tasked with ensuring employers comply with their auto-enrolment duties and penalty fines reflect the importance of this and ‘the seriousness with which a failure to do so will be viewed’. Therefore, there is a high bar to challenging such a penalty. Written by Jessica Kerslake, partner at Allen & Overy LLP. or to read the full analysis.