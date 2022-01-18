LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Energy efficiency and buildings / Energy efficiency in the built environment

Legal News

The green lease—back for good?

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The green lease—back for good?
  • What hurdles have green leases faced?
  • What is a green lease?
  • Green principles in practice

Article summary

Property analysis: Emma Humphreys, partner, and Phil Webb, senior associate, at Charles Russell Speechlys provide an overview of green leases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents