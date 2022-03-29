LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

The green collective—European Commission clarifies whether (and how) competitors are allowed to work together on sustainability

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Background
  • The Draft Horizontal Guidelines
  • Benefits to ‘the collective’
  • Next steps

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The European Commission has recently launched a public consultation inviting interested parties to comment on two draft revised Regulations and the draft revised Horizontal Guidelines. The revisions are being proposed to give greater certainty to companies in respect of horizontal cooperation agreements and, in particular, to make it easier to cooperate in ways that advance the digital and green transitions.

