LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Project finance / PFI (Private Finance Initiative)/PPP (Public Private Partnerships) and procurement

Legal News

The government’s Procurement Bill—its impact on challenges and remedies for suppliers and public authorities

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The government’s Procurement Bill—its impact on challenges and remedies for suppliers and public authorities
  • Implications for suppliers and public authorities
  • Information to suppliers
  • Standstill period
  • Time limits
  • Automatic suspension
  • Remedies

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The government has now published its Procurement Bill (the Bill)  which when enacted will provide a new public procurement regime repealing the Regulations that currently govern public procurements (Public Contracts, Utilities, Defence and Public Security and Concessions). The introduction of the Bill to Parliament follows on from a detailed consultation process on reforming the UK’s procurement regime after Brexit. In this analysis, Jeremy Sharman and Russell Williamson of Bird & Bird LLP examine the key points of the Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More