The Goods Vehicles Licensing—what's changing?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 (the Regulations) amend the Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) Act 1985 which sets out the existing operator licensing (O-licence) regime in the UK. The majority of the Regulations came in to force on 17 March 2022, with further provisions coming in to force on 20 May 2022. Tim Culpin, partner, and Bryony Chambers-Towers, trainee solicitor, of Aaron & Partners LLP consider the key changes made by the Regulations, the reason behind them and what impact they will have in practice. or to read the full analysis.