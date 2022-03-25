LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Goods vehicle licensing / Goods vehicle licensing

Legal News

The Goods Vehicles Licensing—what's changing?

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Goods Vehicles Licensing—what's changing?
  • Why have these changes been made?
  • What impact will these changes have in practice?
  • Operators
  • Transport Managers
  • Drivers

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 (the Regulations) amend the Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) Act 1985 which sets out the existing operator licensing (O-licence) regime in the UK. The majority of the Regulations came in to force on 17 March 2022, with further provisions coming in to force on 20 May 2022. Tim Culpin, partner, and Bryony Chambers-Towers, trainee solicitor, of Aaron & Partners LLP consider the key changes made by the Regulations, the reason behind them and what impact they will have in practice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More