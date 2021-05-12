menu-search
The generational impact of COVID-19

Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The lasting impact of Generation Z
  • Millennials
  • The ‘lost generations’
  • What can employers do to help?
  • Awareness
  • Foster a good intergenerational culture
  • Consider the impact of working from home on different generational groups
  • Remember your pipeline and retention
  • Funding and support
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the fourth in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Katherine McInnes and Laura Rankin of CMS (Glasgow) consider the growing evidence of the intergenerational impact of COVID-19. In particular, they focus on Generation Z (1995–present), Millennials (1980–1994) and Baby Boomers (1946–1964) and the different economic and employment challenges they are facing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

