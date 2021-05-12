The generational impact of COVID-19

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the fourth in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Katherine McInnes and Laura Rankin of CMS (Glasgow) consider the growing evidence of the intergenerational impact of COVID-19. In particular, they focus on Generation Z (1995–present), Millennials (1980–1994) and Baby Boomers (1946–1964) and the different economic and employment challenges they are facing. or to read the full analysis.