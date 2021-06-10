menu-search
The G7 agreement on the international tax system

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • The G7 agreement on the international tax system
  • Original news
  • How has the agreement been received?
  • What was the background to the agreement?
  • What was the UK government’s response?
  • What was happening at the OECD?
  • What has been agreed by the G7 in relation to Pillar 1?
  • What aspects of Pillar 1 are still to be agreed?
  • What is the position with Pillar 2 and the global minimum tax rate?
  • Where does the agreement go from here?

Article summary

Tax analysis: The G7 finance ministers announced on 5 June 2021 that they had reached agreement on reforming the international tax system. David Gauke, head of public policy at Macfarlanes, and Rhiannon Kinghall Were, head of tax policy at Macfarlanes, discuss the current state of play and the historical actions leading to this decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

