Legal News

The future of the GBER

Published on: 24 June 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is the rationale behind the review of the GBER?
  • What are the proposed changes?
  • Notification thresholds
  • Compliance safeguards
  • Incentive effect
  • Regional aid
  • Aid for SMEs
    • More...

Article summary

Competition analysis: What will revisions to the General Block Exemption Regulation mean for State aid? Chris Bryant and Catherine Wylie, members of the Competition, EU & Trade team at Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP, explore the funding implications. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

