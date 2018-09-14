Sign-in Help
The French Cassation Court holds that the debtor is not obliged to file a petition for secondary insolvency proceedings (The Director of the Company Izoplac v French Republic)

Published on: 14 September 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The French Cassation Court holds, in consideration of Articles 3, 16 and 27 of the Regulation (EC) 1346/2000 on Insolvency (the EC Regulation on Insolvency), that in French secondary insolvency proceedings the debtor should not have been sanctioned for not having filed a petition for secondary insolvency proceedings in France. J Ernst Degenhardt, counsel, White & Case LLP, advocate at the Paris bar and the German bars, Solicitor (England & Wales), assesses the implications of the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

