Legal News

The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peak

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peak
  • What is this new Data Act?
  • Who will it apply to?
  • What are the key obligations in the draft Data Act?
  • What is the timing?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: It may feel like there is a constant stream of new proposed regulations around data in Europe following on from the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) back in 2018. There is. The latest is the (rather unimaginatively and vaguely titled) ‘Data Act’, which has finally received the green light from the European Commission’s Regulatory Scrutiny Board (having failed the independent review the first-time round). The European Commission has set a date of 23 February 2022 for formally publishing the draft Data Act, but a sneak peek has been seen by Reed Smith. Elle Todd, partner and Francesca Moss, trainee solicitor, of Reed Smith explain the key points based on that draft. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

