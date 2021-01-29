Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring options and processes

Legal News

The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group

The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group
Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case analysis looks at the first ever court consideration of cross class cram down (CCCD) under a Part 26A restructuring plan (or Part 26A plan or Part 26A scheme) created by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020). Kate Stephenson of Kirkland & Ellis LLP looks in detail at the learning points from the sanction hearing following the written judgment of Mr Justice Trower. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More