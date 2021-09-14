LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Compulsory liquidation

The ‘financial effect’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) puts the brakes on a creditor’s petition (A v B)

Published on: 14 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The ‘financial effect’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) puts the brakes on a creditor’s petition (A v B)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that the ‘financial effect’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) prevented a creditor from presenting a winding-up petition, with the result that the petition was dismissed in advance of the formal hearing of the petition. A v B is the first decision of a High Court judge to consolidate the learning on the procedure and principles first propounded by Insolvency and Companies Court (ICC) Judge Barber in Re A Company and Deputy ICC Judge Passfield in PGH Investments Ltd v Ewing Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

