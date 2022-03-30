- The FCA to consult on side pockets for Russian and Belarusian assets
- Original news
- What are side pockets?
- How can side pockets be used effectively?
- What will the effect of side pockets be on investors?
- Does this herald greater availability of side pockets?
- Why have side pockets not been permitted for authorised funds previously?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Ronald Paterson, partner, Sarah Burnside, legal director, and Thomas Pritchard, principal associate professional support lawyer, all of Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP analyse the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s announcement that it plans to consult on allowing UK authorised retail funds to make exceptional use of ‘side pockets’ in light of the difficulties to dispose of Russian and Belarusian assets. Areas covered include how side pockets can be used effectively, their effect on retail investors and the reason why side pockets have not been used previously for FCA authorised retail funds.
