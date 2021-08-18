menu-search
The FCA and fraud—the story of a reluctant prosecutor

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The FCA’s approach to prosecuting fraud
  • Pressure on the FCA to become a mainstream fraud prosecutor
  • Why is the FCA implacably opposed to expansion of its prosecutorial remit?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Corker Binning partner, Claire Cross, writes on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and fraud, in what she describes as the story of a reluctant prosecutor. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

