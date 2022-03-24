The fate of a reference to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling, made on the eve of Brexit (London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association v Kingdom of Spain; The ‘Prestige’)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Court of Appeal of England and Wales (‘Court of Appeal’) was requested to decide an appeal against a Commercial Court (‘Commercial Court’ or ‘Judge’)’s order to refer issues to the Court of Justice pursuant to Article 267 of the TFEU, made a few days before the end of the Brexit implementation period. The Commercial Court’s order was made in the context of proceedings relating to the recognition in England and Wales of a judgment rendered by the Spanish courts in the dispute arising out of the sinking of the vessel M/T ‘Prestige’ off the coasts of Spain in 2002. The issues referred to the Court of Justice related to the interpretation of Article 34 of Council Regulation No 44/2001 (‘Brussels I Regulation’) on grounds for refusing recognition, including contravention to public policy and irreconcilable decisions. The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal and set aside the Commercial Court’s order on the basis that the issues referred to the Court of Justice were not necessary for the judge to make his decision, whereas such necessity is required by both the English and Court of Justice case law. Since the necessity test was not met in the first instance, the Court of Appeal further found that the Judge could not exercise any discretion as to whether and when to refer the issues to the Court of Justice. However, the Court of Appeal recognised that although it had jurisdiction to set aside the Judge’s order, the reference to the Court of Justice could validly be dealt with by the Court of Justice as a matter of EU law, until and unless withdrawn by the judge himself. Written by Laurence Ponty, partner, and Francisco Mateo Pavía, intern, at Archipel. or to read the full analysis.